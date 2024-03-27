 Woman allegedly takes trousers another resident hung to dry, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
PHOTO: STOMP
Farah Daley
Journalist
Mar 27, 2024 02:28 pm

People have been caught going "block shopping" for shoes but this time, a woman allegedly took two pairs of trousers that were hanging outside a Serangoon resident's unit.

Stomper MF shared footage with Stomp taken from his door camera on March 25.

"This lady threw down the trousers we hung outside due to dry," he said.

"When I went downstairs about 15 minutes after my son alerted me, the two pairs of trousers were gone."

The Stomper shared with Stomp that he has had his parcels that were left outside his home being taken but said it is not a big issue as he can report and resolve the matter through online shopping platforms like Shopee.

However, this is the first time his clothes have been stolen.

"I might know the lady, she is limping and lives nearby," he said.

"I'm posting this so that she can return the trousers, or someone who knows her can return them. She even took the clothes pegs.

"I live at Block 554 of Serangoon North Avenue 3."

MF added that he has since made a police report regarding the incident.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

