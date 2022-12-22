Woman arrested after splashing liquid, believed to be alcohol, on police officers at ZoukOut event

A woman has been arrested after splashing what is believed to be alcohol on police officers who were helping to evacuate some partygoers during a ZoukOut event in Sentosa on Dec 4.

The 32-year-old was nabbed for allegedly using criminal force to deter the officers from their duties, said the police on Thursday.

At about 2.20am on Dec 4, the police were alerted to a sunken VIP stage during the ZoukOut event at Siloso Beach Sentosa. The incident took place as the officers were evacuating affected partygoers.

Officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the woman through ground inquiries, footage from the police drone deployed at the event, and officer’s body cameras. She was then arrested on Dec 7.

The police are investigating.

The offence of using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his or her duty carries a jail term of up to four years, a fine, or both.

The police reiterated in their statement that they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence towards police officers or public servants carrying out their duties.