Woman arrested for alleged sale of counterfeit goods, $62,000 worth of items seized
The police seized $62,000 worth of fake branded clothes after they raided a street market stall in Clementi and a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Street 51 last Thursday (April 14).
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in the sale of counterfeit goods, the police said in a statement on Monday.
More than 2,400 pieces of trademark-infringing apparel, with an estimated street value of about $62,000, were seized during the operation that also resulted in the woman's arrest.
Police investigations are ongoing.
If found guilty, she can be jailed for up to five years, receive a fine of up to $100,000, or both.
The police reminded the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences.
The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and will not hesitate to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.
