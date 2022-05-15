 Woman arrested for drink driving after Mercedes-Benz crashes at Fairmont Hotel, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman arrested for drink driving after Mercedes-Benz crashes at Fairmont Hotel

The Mercedes knocked down a chauffeur counter, luggage cart and potted plants at Fairmont Hotel on May 14.PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Syarafana Shafeeq
May 15, 2022 07:40 pm

A yellow Mercedes-Benz sports car crashed into Fairmont Hotel and knocked down a chauffeur counter, luggage cart and potted plants on Saturday night (May 14).

The police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman for suspected drink driving after receiving a report about the incident at around 11.50pm in 80 Bras Basah Road.

No one was injured in the accident and investigations are ongoing.

The car had gone out of control while turning into a roundabout in front of the hotel where passengers can alight, Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported.

The front bumper of the Mercedes-Benz was damaged due to the impact of the collision.

Singapore

PMD delivery rider dies after accident in Serangoon

