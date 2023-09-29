Woman arrested for forging letter from Prime Minister’s Office

A 55-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly sent an e-mail which contained a letter that she had tried to pass off as originating from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The police said on Thursday that they received a report from the Singapore Customs on June 22 after an investigation officer had received an e-mail requesting the return of a security deposit.

Within the e-mail was a letter that had been allegedly prepared by the PMO, which demanded that matters be expedited without delay.

The letter was revealed to be fake after verifying with the PMO.

The woman was arrested by officers from Jurong Police Division on June 27, with preliminary investigations revealing that she had also forged another letter from the PMO and e-mailed it to HDB requesting that funds paid for the bidding of two minimart shops be refunded to her without delay.

The woman will be charged on Friday. If found guilty of forgery for the purposes of cheating, she may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.