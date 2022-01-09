Singapore

Woman arrested in Geylang after police get late night call, 28 under probe over safe distancing

Police cars seen along Geylang Road on Jan 8, 2022.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Nadine Chua
Jan 09, 2022 05:28 pm

A 37-year-old woman was arrested for fraudulent possession of property, the police said on Sunday (Jan 9).

Separately, 28 individuals, aged between 23 and 72, are also assisting with investigations over allegedly breaching safe distancing measures.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at 791 Geylang Road on Saturday (Jan 8) around 10pm.

Videos of the incident show six police vehicles parked outside a coffee shop in Geylang Road.

Police officers can be seen escorting a woman away as a crowd gathers.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday that a few police officers were seen at the second storey of the shophouse, above the coffee shop, and two police officers were seen standing at the staircase leading to the second storey.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

policecovid-19