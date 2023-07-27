Woman arrested for suspected involvement in rental scams of more than $7,000

The woman is believed to be involved in eight similar cases of rental scams with losses totalling to more than $7,000.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a series of rental scams with losses amounting to more than $7,000, the police said on Thursday.

Between June 10 and July 24, the police received several reports from victims who had responded to listings on Carousell and Facebook that seemed to offer rooms for rental in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

After viewing the unit in person, the victims were asked to pay a deposit to the woman to secure the rental.

But later, the woman allegedly cancelled the rental and delayed the refunds of their deposits.

After investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the woman and arrested her on Wednesday.

The woman is believed to be involved in eight similar cases of rental scams with losses totalling to more than $7,000. She will be charged with the offence of cheating. If found guilty, she can be jailed up to 10 years and be fined.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling had revealed in Parliament in May that the number of home rental scams via online platforms has jumped fivefold, from 192 cases in 2021 to 979 cases in 2022.

The police advised members of the public to take measures to avoid falling prey to rental scams. These include not making any advance until the tenancy is confirmed. Rental deposits and rents should be paid by cheque or via bank transfer, for documentary proof.

Would-be tenants should also visit the housing unit to confirm its existence and condition, and potential signs of multiple subletting.

The police also urged parties to verify the identities of the people they are dealing with and their relationship to the housing unit, especially when a licensed estate agent or registered salespersons are not involved.

For more information on scams, go to scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness.