Woman assaults, scratches driver for supposedly 'taking longer route'

A woman’s Grab account has been suspended after she assaulted a driver for supposedly taking the longer route.

According to a post on the complaint.singapore Instagram account on Wednesday (March 15), the driver said he picked up the passenger from Ang Mo Kio at 9.30am, and was to drop her off in Toa Payoh.

When nearing the destination, he claimed the woman started to shout something in Mandarin, which he could not understand.

He assumed she was telling him that he took a longer route, but he did not say if he responded to her remarks.

She then started beating his shoulder out of the blue, which forced him to jam on the brakes. But he continued the journey.

When they reached the destination, the driver claimed the woman started beating him once again.

He wrote: “I opened the door she started beating me again. I immediately closed the door and drove off.”

It was only later that he realised that his arms were bloodied, which he said was probably a result of her fingernails.

He said that he has filed a police report and sought medical attention for his injuries.

He also said he reported the incident to Grab, and was informed it would contact the passenger to clarify what had happened.

According to MS News, a Grab spokesman said they have “reached out to the driver-partner to provide assistance,” while adding that they have temporarily suspended the passenger’s account.

"Grab does not tolerate any kind of inappropriate behaviour. Ensuring that all who use our platform feel safe is very important to us, and we urge everyone to treat each other with respect," the spokesman added.