Woman beating dog: AVS is looking into alleged mistreatment

A woman can be seen hitting a golden retriever with a broom on her condo balcony at Skypark Residences in Sembawang.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is looking into an incident involving a woman who was caught on camera hitting a dog with a broom on multiple occasions.

A video uploaded on Facebook shows the woman repeatedly hitting a Golden Retriever on her condo balcony at Skypark Residences in Sembawang. She also can be seen jabbing the dog with her broomstick while the animal is backed into a corner.

Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of community animal management at AVS under the National Parks Board (NParks), told Stomp the agency is aware of the video depicting the alleged abuse of a dog at Skypark Residences in Sembawang.

She said: "Pet owners are reminded to fulfil the standard of care for their pets, ensuring the pet’s shelter is safe and providing suitable food and water regularly."

AVS does not condone mistreatment of pets, said Ms Kwok, adding that first-time offenders caught abusing an animal may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act, and could be fined up to $15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.

Ms Kwok also said that pet owners and members of the public have a role to play in ensuring animal health and welfare, ask safeguarding animal welfare is a "shared social responsibility".

Members of the public can report suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

"As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help. Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential," said Ms Kwok.