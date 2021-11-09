Woman blocks bus with her car, scolds driver for not giving way

A woman was caught on video shouting and gesturing rudely at a bus captain along Aljunied Road on Saturday morning (Nov 6).

In the video, she is seen standing near the bus captain's window, arguing with him.

"The bus didn't give way to the black car so the driver got very angry and cut into the bus lane to confront the bus driver," the Stomper said.

In the video, the bus captain is heard shouting, "What do you want?"

The woman points her middle fingers at him and makes other rude hand gestures before getting back into her car.