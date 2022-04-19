Woman called a 'b****' by cashier after ordering prawn noodles 15 mins before last order

When she ordered a bowl of prawn noodles, she wasn't expecting to be told she had a time limit to finish her food – much less be called a b***h.

A Facebook user, Soe Myat Myo Shwe, posted about her experience at a King of Prawn Noodles outlet at the food court at E!Hub in Pasir Ris on Sunday (April 17).

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, Soe posted her exchange with the stall’s staff, who she claimed told her she had to finish her food by 9.20pm, and called her a "demanding b***h" when she questioned why.

Soe said she placed her order at 8.46pm and paid, upon which the cashier at the counter told her, "you have to finish your meal at 9.20pm".

The closing time indicated on the restaurant's Facebook page is 10pm.

When her food was ready five minutes later, Soe, who was there with a friend, headed to the counter and was again reminded by the cashier to finish her food by 9.20pm.

He also referred to a notice that indicated the outlet's closing time is 9.30pm, with the last order at 9pm.

When Soe enquired why he was "insisting we finish at 9.20pm" when the stall was closing at 9.30pm and "until 10pm" as indicated online, the man replied: "We also need time to clean up. You don't want to be a demanding b***h right?"

In her post, Soe said her voice was trembling when she told him, "You have no right to call me a b***h. I am your customer. Do you want to apologise?"

Soe's friend also insisted that the cashier apologise but he refused.

Soe then asked for the cashier's name, which he refused to give. When asked to see the manager, he claimed the manager wasn't around.

Bystanders who were privy to the hoo-ha also stepped in and insisted the cashier apologise. The cashier eventually did so while rolling his eyes, Soe said.

Soe said she stepped away from the counter "because I no longer wanted to be infuriated", noting that while the food was "delicious", she is never returning to the stall.

In a screengrab of Soe’s exchange with the King of Prawn Noodles management on Facebook Messenger, the restaurant said the cashier's behaviour was "unacceptable" and that they would be investigating the incident.

They also wrote that the cashier on duty that evening was a temporary staff member, albeit "it still doesn't excuse such behaviour".

Besides E!Hub, King of Prawn Noodles has outlets in Hillion Mall and Jurong Point.