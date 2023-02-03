Woman calls out Grab driver who tells her she should bring booster seat for kid

A woman who was on her way home with her four-year-old child took offence when her Grab driver suggested she take a GrabFamily ride in the future if she had a child in tow.

She took to TikTok to vent about her experience, saying that she couldn't understand the driver’s rationale. She also displayed the driver’s details in the six-second clip.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the woman, referred to as Jessica, said she had booked a ride from Katong V, while it was raining.

When she got into the car, the driver told her she should have brought a child seat for the ride or taken Grab's family-friendly ride-hailing service – which is a tad more expensive – instead.

"He [asked] me to take GrabFamily," she said, adding that the journey was a mere two-minute drive and there were only two passengers.

Her child is below 1m in height, and does not meet the minimum height requirement (1m - 1.35m), as per Grab policies, to ride without a child seat.

Nonetheless, the driver did not cancel the ride and sent her home.

Most netizens in the comments section didn’t side with her on the issue.

Some pointed out that the driver was well within his rights to reject them, while others asked if she would take the blame if the driver got into trouble over the matter.

One comment said: “I’d understand if you were upset that he cancelled your trip, since it was raining. But he still drove you home, right? So what are you on about?”

According to Grab's website, children between 1m and 1.35m are required to be strapped into booster seats during the ride.

Passengers who book a GrabFamily car will have booster seats available, and the charge is included in the fare.

However, passengers who do not make a GrabFamily booking must pay a $2 surcharge for the booster seat, if the car has one available.