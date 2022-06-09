Woman dies after being hit by tipper truck in Upper Boon Keng

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck and a pedestrian in Upper Boon Keng Road at about 3.45pm.

A 75-year-old woman died after she was hit by a tipper truck in Upper Boon Keng Road on Thursday (June 9).

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, they added.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene near Block 11 in Upper Boon Keng Road at about 5.30pm, there were at least 10 police officers at work. A blue police tent could be seen, along with several residents who were watching at the scene.

Taxi driver Abdul Salim, 35, who lives in a nearby block, told ST he had observed that the tipper truck driver was there to do construction work, and that the driver had returned to his vehicle after buying coffee from a nearby coffee shop.

He said the accident had occurred as the truck was being driven out.

He added that he had just left his taxi and was heading home at that time, and was next to the truck.

Mr Salim said: "There was another driver nearby in his car who witnessed the accident, and he started horning repeatedly - that was when it caught my attention."

The police are investigating.