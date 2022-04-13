Woman filmed resting her foot on back of dog's neck, SPCA appealing for info

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is investigating a case in which a woman was seen resting her foot on the back of a dog's neck.

The woman has received flak from netizens after footage of the incident circulated on social media.

At one point in the video, the dog appears to wobble and hangs its head under the weight of the woman's leg.

You can view the video here.

In response to a Stomp query, Ms Aarthi Sankar, executive director at the SPCA, said it is investigating the case and seeking more information regarding it.

"The SPCA has reached out to the feedback provider for more information so that we can verify the exact location of the incident," she said.

"It is important to avoid placing any weight on an animal while they are standing as the pressure on their back may potentially injure them.

"Pet guardians should also ensure they are not causing their pets any form of discomfort, or if their pets show any signs of distress."

Anyone with information on the case can e-mail SPCA at inspector@spca.org.sg. Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.