Woman finds cockroach at the bottom of bak kwa packet, initially thought it was a 'charred piece'

It was her first piece of bak kwa this Chinese New year. And sadly, also her last.

A woman, who goes by the name Justina, got a rude shock when she found a baby cockroach at the bottom of her bak kwa packet.

In a TikTok video that has since been removed, Justina shared an image of the insect inside an empty Peng Guan packet.

She initially thought it was part of the snack. "Second half of the bak kwa piece had some crunchy bits, and I thought [it was] the char,” she said.

When she realised it was a roach, Justina said she "screamed, gagged and washed [her] mouth".

"It's my first bak kwa this Chinese New Year [and] probably my last," she wrote in the captions.

Justina said she still has 1kg of bak kwa left. "How am I going to eat the rest?" she wrote in the comments section.

While many netizens were sympathetic towards Justina's plight, one comment suggested that she had staged the whole thing.

In response, Justina told him he was crazy, adding that she ate the bak kwa while watching TV, so she did not notice the cockroach until the very end.

Complaint lodged

In an Instagram story uploaded on Monday (Jan 30), Justina said she lodged a complaint to Peng Guan.

According to her, the brand has since replied and asked her to "state [her] compensation terms".