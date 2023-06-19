Woman flashes neighbour after recording her

In the 30-second video, Tinaytonay358's neighbour can be heard hurling vulgarities in Hokkien while exposing her private area several times.

Going from a divine place and encountering a depraved one can be disturbing. But that is what happened to a woman when she returned home from church one day.

TikToker Tinaytonay358 posted the run-in she had with her neighbour as she arrived at her HDB flat on June 11.

Her neighbour, a woman, started recording her when she reached home around 2.30pm, as seen in the CCTV footage Tinaytonay358 shared on June 14 .

But when she took her phone out to record her neighbour, the woman suddenly grabbed her shorts and flashed her private area to her.

She exposed herself many times thereafter while spewing vulgarities in Hokkien in the 30-second video.

Not knowing what triggered the woman, Tinaytonay358 wrote in her video: "I didn't do anything."

AsiaOne has reached out to her for comment.

Many shocked netizens advised her to make a police report.

Tinaytonay358, who did not give a location, said that she had made a police report.

But this was not the first time her neighbour had harassed her - it happens every day.

She said that the woman's husband and daughter knew about this but had done nothing to stop her.

CCTV footage caught another neighbour in another neighbourhood destroying plants placed along a HDB corridor in Geylang.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Lin, 50, who lives at Block 68 Geylang Bahru, said some of the plants had been uprooted while others had their branches broken. Salt water had been poured into the pots, causing the plants to wither and die.

His neighbour, an elderly woman, denied the accusations. Instead she accused him of using poor-quality soil.

Like TikToker Tinaytonay358, Mr Lin said he was baffled by the woman’s actions as his family was on good terms with her.

"I didn't want to damage our neighbourly ties so I have not confronted the other party," he said.

The woman, on the other hand, claimed that her plants had been tampered with. She said Mr Lin's family can "go and die".