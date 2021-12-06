Woman flips the bird after being honked at by driver

A woman was caught on video flashing her middle finger at a driver who sounded his horn at her while she was walking across the road entrance to the carpark of The Midtown in Hougang.

The footage was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page and YouTube channel. According to the time stamp, the incident happened on Saturday afternoon (Dec 4).

The woman crossed the road without checking for oncoming vehicles when the driver honked at her.

According to the video caption, he had "tapped the horn lightly to alert her to be careful".

However, the woman just glared at the driver and flashed her middle finger at him while continuing to cross.

She also did not look out for traffic coming from the opposite direction.

The contributor added: "Is this her grandfather's road?"