Singapore

Woman in hospital after accident, man allegedly driving under influence of drugs arrested

In a video shared on social media, the driver is seen lying on a pedestrian walkway while a road sign lies on the ground.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM
Wallace Woon
Apr 18, 2023 09:22 pm

A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident with a van along Jalan Sultan on Tuesday.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.30am.

The 50-year-old driver of the van, who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and suspected of involvement in other drug-related offences, was arrested.

The woman was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.

In a video shared on social media, the driver is seen lying on a pedestrian walkway along Jalan Sultan outside Textile Centre.

A road sign lies on the ground, presumably knocked over by the van.

Singapore

Ex-business owner arrested in M'sia, charged with drug trafficking

Police investigations are ongoing.

