Woman in hospital after accident, man allegedly driving under influence of drugs arrested
A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident with a van along Jalan Sultan on Tuesday.
The police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.30am.
The 50-year-old driver of the van, who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and suspected of involvement in other drug-related offences, was arrested.
The woman was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.
In a video shared on social media, the driver is seen lying on a pedestrian walkway along Jalan Sultan outside Textile Centre.
A road sign lies on the ground, presumably knocked over by the van.
Police investigations are ongoing.
