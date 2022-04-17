Woman in ICU after being struck by flying wheel chock at bus stop, family appealing for witnesses

A woman is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a flying wheel chock struck her while she was at a bus stop in Boon Lay.

The victim's family, namely her female cousin Melissa Chow and brother Benjamin Deng, both took to Facebook on Saturday (April 16) to appeal for eyewitnesses.

They said the incident took place between 12:15pm and 12:40pm on Thursday, April 14 at a bus stop in front of the UTOC Engineering Building along Jalan Boon Lay.

A wheel chock is a wedge-shaped object placed against a vehicle's wheels to stop the vehicle from moving.

Ms Chow said in her post that the stray wheel chock struck the victim on the left side of her head. The impact caused her cousin to fall, and her ears, eyes and neck were injured as a result. She was also found to have internal bleeding.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the victim is Ms Deng Jie Ting, 34, who works at a nearby factory. She was making her way home when the accident occurred.

Speaking to Mothership.sg, Ms Chow said the wheel chock likely dropped out of a vehicle before hitting Ms Deng, who was seated at the bus stop..

Ms Chow added that her cousin’s colleagues had witnessed paramedics attending to her and notified their boss. It is not clear how an ambulance was called to the scene.

Bleeding in her brain

Ms Deng was taken to National University Hospital, where she was found to have internal bleeding in her brain, fractures on her spine, and injuries in her ears.

She regained consciousness the next day and remains warded in ICU for further observation.

According to the victim’s brother, there is no CCTV surveillance at the bus stop, which is located in a secluded industrial area.

PHOTO: MELISSA CHOW via MOTHERSHIP.SG

The family, though, is hopeful that there were passers-by who witnessed the incident as it happened during lunchtime. They have also filed a police report.