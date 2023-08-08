Woman jailed for attacking and fracturing nose of fellow resident in home

The victim tried to shield herself from the blows by using her arms to cover her face.

A woman who was staying in a home when she attacked a 17-year-old fellow resident and broke the girl’s nose was sentenced to three months’ jail on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old offender pleaded guilty in June to an assault charge.

Details about her, the home and the victim cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

Court documents did not reveal why the assailant had been sent to the home, but the attack took place at around 9.20am on Jan 22 after she got into a disagreement with the victim.

The offender suddenly attacked the teen in front of two other residents, punching and kicking the victim’s head several times.

Her assailant then grabbed her hair and banged her head against the floor, causing several clumps of hair to be pulled out.

Even though the offender told the witnesses not to interfere, one of them managed to use a nearby intercom to alert the facility about what was happening.

A staff member, who arrived at the scene soon after, tried but failed to persuade the offender to stop attacking the teenager.

Due to an undisclosed reason, the offender briefly walked away from the victim and the staff member quickly pulled her away.

The offender was later escorted out of the room and was placed in isolation for a few days.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was found with injuries including a bruised scalp and a fractured nose. She was given three days of outpatient medical leave and the police were alerted on Jan 25.

For committing the offence, the assailant could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.