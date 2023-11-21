Woman offering sexual services on Telegram: ‘Outside of NTU? You pay for my Grab two-way’
Is she a student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU)?
A woman offering sexual services on Telegram stated on her rate card: “Outside of NTU? You pay for my Grab two-way.”
Stomper H believes “Cheryl” is an NTU student.
“I saw her post selling an iPhone 15 Pro Max in a Telegram chat and I clicked on her profile because I noticed that her top half was half-naked in the profile pic,” said the Stomper.
“That was when I saw the posts advertising sexual services.”
Under Cheryl’s list of sexual services and how much she charged for each, she added: “Meet-ups will be at your room. Top up $20 for NTU room (100% clean and discrete).”
She probably meant “discreet”.
To make an appointment with her, you have to go to a Telegram channel called “ntusvc”, which has since been changed to something else.
.
H shared screenshots of Cheryl’s posts in the channel, where she mentioned she needed to study.
“I’m quite disappointed in the lack of self-love and morals in our local university students,” said H.
