Woman offering sexual services on Telegram: ‘Outside of NTU? You pay for my Grab two-way’

In posts on the Telegram channel, the woman mentions that she needs to study.

Is she a student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU)?

A woman offering sexual services on Telegram stated on her rate card: “Outside of NTU? You pay for my Grab two-way.”

Stomper H believes “Cheryl” is an NTU student.

“I saw her post selling an iPhone 15 Pro Max in a Telegram chat and I clicked on her profile because I noticed that her top half was half-naked in the profile pic,” said the Stomper.

“That was when I saw the posts advertising sexual services.”

Under Cheryl’s list of sexual services and how much she charged for each, she added: “Meet-ups will be at your room. Top up $20 for NTU room (100% clean and discrete).”

She probably meant “discreet”.

To make an appointment with her, you have to go to a Telegram channel called “ntusvc”, which has since been changed to something else.

.

H shared screenshots of Cheryl’s posts in the channel, where she mentioned she needed to study.

“I’m quite disappointed in the lack of self-love and morals in our local university students,” said H.