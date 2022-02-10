Woman orders $82 hamper from florist, finds item delivered to her client was nothing like image shown

When you splurge on a hamper as a gift, you would want to it to look impressive enough to wow the person you ordered it for.

That was not the case for Stomp user Busy Bee, who said she was embarrassed by the hamper that her client ended up receiving.

The Stomper expressed her disappointment with the Chinese New Year hamper that she had ordered from florist Ferns N Petals.

She felt the hamper, which came to $82 in all, looked nothing like the photos advertised on the Ferns N Petals website.

"Just sharing for awareness if anyone is thinking of buying hampers for special occasions from Ferns and Petals Singapore. Mine turned out to be very disappointing," Busy Bee said.

"I ordered a Chinese New Year hamper from them. The picture they posted and the actual hamper that came was a total turn-off. It was so embarrassing that my client from top management received such a horrible and disgraceful hamper."

She claimed the after-sales service was also poor. "They asked me to message them but there was no option to do so on their Facebook page when I checked. The handphone number listed was no longer in service when I called."

Busy Bee eventually managed to get in touch with Ferns N Petals via e-mail, but was further disappointed by their response.

The Stomper was told that while "100% effort" is made to match the photo displayed, "the actual product delivered may vary in shape or design as per the availability".

Ferns N Petals said it had escalated the issue to the department concerned, adding: "We will ensure that such kind of mistake will never get repeated in future and we will definitely try to serve you better."

Ferns N Petals previously came under fire in 2020, when a customer received a $113 cake with a greeting that said 'Happy Birthday Monter'.

The company later sent a replacement cake and apologised for the spelling error.