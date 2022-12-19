Woman outraged at RM1,400 bill for haircut and bleach at KL salon

When she walked into the Malaysian hair salon and glanced at the price list, she thought she was seeing double.

In the end, she forked out RM1,400 (S$430) for her sister’s new hairdo – which included a hair colour treatment and haircut.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Dec 14, @smackytackywackyflacky said her younger sister found the salon, located in the Setapak district of Kuala Lumpur, on social media platform Xiaohongshu.

The pair, who are Malaysians but live in Singapore, agreed to go there during their next KL trip, and her sister paid the salon RM300 deposit to secure an appointment.

But on the day itself, when the salon owner revealed the price list for the services, @smacky said she got a huge shock.

Noting that the outlet was a "hole-in-the-wall" shop in the middle of nowhere, @smacky suspected a scam, and decided to call her parents for advice before agreeing to the hair treatments.

But before she could speak to them, the salon owner had already started work on her sister's hair.

"What was I supposed to do, I can't unbleach her hair," she said in the video.

So, she said she "sucked it up" and forked out the RM1,400. In the end, only her sister got her hair done.

@smacky did not reveal the price breakdown in the video, but said that a round of bleach cost RM380 and the hair cut cost RM120 – which she said would’ve been fine if it was an upscale salon in a prime area.

But a salon in Setapak?

In the comments, several netizens agreed that the salon had overcharged them. Some also pointed fingers at the sister for not waiting for @smacky to talk to their parents first.

However, she jumped to her younger sibling’s defence and called it "a moment of naivety".