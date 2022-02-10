Woman passenger surprises driver with generous red packet

A private hire vehicle (PHV) driver was stunned when he opened a red packet given to him by a passenger and found $80 inside.

He put up a post about it on the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore Facebook page.

He didn’t expect to get hongbao, said driver David Yao.

“Surprise to get one today and even more surprise this lady pax is so generous,” he said in the post on Sunday (Feb 6).

The Facebook group has more than 12,000 members, and inevitably, he came in for some teasing from some of them.

One comment said: “She see u handsome!”

Another asked him to “check properly” and added: “Maybe there is a slip of paper inside with her phone number.”

Others found it hard to believe.

Replying to one of them, Mr Yao said: “Me myself also shocked when I see the blue note after taking out 3 red notes.”

Some other drivers also reported getting hongbao, though the amount given is usually far lower.

“I also got but one zero less,” said one.

Some of them had a simple but unromantic explanation for the woman's unexpected generosity.

“I think she gave you the wrong packet lah.”

Another wondered if a family member the woman was going to visit was equally (but not pleasantly) surprised to receive only $8.

And some of those reacting were just happy for Mr Yao.

One summed it up with: “Shiok!”