Woman plucks Tampines resident's plants, spits at his doorstep, dumps rubbish at corridor

A woman plucks neighbour's plants, spits at his doorstep, dumps leaves and rubbish at corridor.

Life can be unbearable if you have to put up with nightmarish neighbours.

Muhammad, a resident at Block 522C Tampines Central 7, has been feeling troubled by his neighbour ever since she moved in a year ago.

He told Stomp: "She has been pulling out my plants from their pots, spitting in front of my house, disturbing the items outside my house, and throwing rubbish along the corridor."

He shared videos of the woman's behaviour, including those of her plucking his plants and spitting in front of his home in November.

He said: "This has been going on for a year. I only had proof recently after getting approval from the police and the town council to install a CCTV camera."

Muhammad also shared photos of leaves and rubbish left along the corridor.

"I have informed the town council many times," said Muhammad. "They said they would arrange for cleaners to remove and dispose of the rubbish."

However, he said that was not the point.

"I told them if that's the case, does it mean that everyone can throw rubbish anywhere and the town council will clean up? They stopped replying to me after that.

"I have also made a police report. I hope Stomp can help me."