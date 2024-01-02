Woman poured boiling soup on friend after argument

Following an argument she had with a friend, a woman poured boiling soup from a hotpot on him, causing him to suffer severe burns.

On Jan 2, Lim Si Hui, 33, was convicted after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Martin Boey, 36.

Another charge of slapping the victim will be taken into consideration for her sentencing on Jan 25.

The court heard that Lim and Mr Boey got into an argument at FML Bar in Prinsep Street on April 19, 2022.

Lim’s mobile phone was damaged in the process and she slapped the victim in anger.

Soon after, Mr Boey left the bar to have supper with friends at a nearby restaurant while Lim waited for her husband at the bar.

After Lim told her husband about the argument with Mr Boey, she got angrier and said she would confront the victim. Her husband tried to stop her, but she insisted on going.

After arriving at the restaurant where Mr Boey was dining, Lim went to his table and flipped a hotpot with boiling soup on him as he was seated.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Santhra Aiyyasamy said Mr Boey experienced excruciating pain and slipped on the wet floor when he tried to get up from his chair to remove his shirt.

The DPP added: “While he was lying on the floor, in a crouching position, his girlfriend and another friend helped the victim to remove his shirt and pulled down his pants and undergarment to his lower thighs.

“The victim lost consciousness for a short period and laid in that condition in full view of other patrons in the restaurant before he regained consciousness.”

Mr Boey sprayed water on his burn wounds before he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

He was found to have suffered burns on 31 per cent of his total body surface area and required skin grafting procedures. He was given 15 days’ hospitalisation leave.

DPP Santhra said closed circuit television footage showed Lim pointing her finger at Mr Boey and speaking to him in anger even after flipping the hotpot towards him.

Seeking a jail term of 5.5 to six years for Lim, the DPP said the accused’s attack caused the victim to suffer extensive injuries and permanent scars.

She added that Lim’s actions were deliberate and she targeted his lower torso, including his genital area – a vulnerable part of his body.

She cited Mr Boey’s victim impact statement where he said he was in great pain for three to four months, adding that he has lost confidence due to his injuries and fears his wife might not find him as attractive as he used to be.

Defence lawyer Amolat Singh sought a jail term of 2.5 to three years for his client, saying there was no premeditation involved in Lim’s attack.

Mr Singh said: “She did not arm herself with the pot of hot soup before approaching the victim... She had gone to the restaurant with a view of asking the victim why he damaged her phone and made derogatory comments about her daughter.

“On seeing the victim, my client lost her cool and her emotions got the better of her.”

Mr Singh added that the victim had provoked Lim by throwing her phone on the floor and trying to bend it.

He said: “Despite Lim’s repeated questions on why he damaged her phone, Mr Boey feigned ignorance and continued to smile. My client, naturally and reasonably felt incensed.”

Mr Singh said Lim is a first-time offender and has written an apology note to the victim.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a weapon or instrument, an offender can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.