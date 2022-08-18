Woman selling crochets in Toa Payoh moved to tears after making first sale in days

The artist displaying one of her items (left) and a collection of bags and bottle holders knitted by her (right).

An elderly woman who sells her crochet work at Toa Payoh MRT station was moved to tears after a stranger purchased a bottle holder from her for $6.

The woman, who can often be seen sitting on the floor at Exit D of the station crocheting and selling her work, said the past few days had been difficult for her, with very little sales.

Ms Jaya Dutta, who sees the woman on her way to work every day, said she found her work to be “amazing and diverse” and decided to support her with a small purchase on Aug 12.

Though it might have seemed like nothing more than a simple purchase, the artist was overwhelmed with emotion and "broke into tears".

Ms Dutta also shared photos of the woman’s crochets on Facebook group Viral Kindness SG later that day.

In her post, Ms Dutta said she did not know the woman personally, but wanted to help someone who spends "long hours sitting and crocheting" daily.

"She follows some pattern books and keeps making something new to attract more customers. She even takes customised orders," the post read.

In the accompanying video, colourful bags and bottle holders can be seen on display. The artist also had a note stating that she was unable to find a part-time job and needed money to support her sister.

Netizens were thankful for raising awareness of the woman. One said she would “surely try to see her and buy in bulk".

So if you’re passing through Toa Payoh MRT, why not pay a visit to this woman and see if any of her artwork catches your fancy?