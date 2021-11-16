Woman taken to hospital after getting hit by e-bike in Hougang

A 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident with an electric bicycle in Hougang on Saturday morning (Nov 13).

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of negligent act causing hurt along Hougang Avenue 9 at 11.04am.

A Stomper said a woman had gotten knocked down by an e-bike and shared a photo of her sitting on the road.

He also took a video showing police officers taking the e-bike away.

The woman was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.