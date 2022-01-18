Woman uses boy as shield from sea lion's wild splashes at Singapore Zoo

A young boy got the full dose of the Singapore Zoo experience when he was used as a human shield by a woman to protect her from water being splashed by a sea lion.

The woman, believed to be the boy's mother, held the kid up in front of her and ducked her head while water was being splashed in their direction.

They were seated dead centre in front of the stage in the epic splash zone.

Many among the audience at the venue laughed at the pair’s antics, while some looked on as if slightly puzzled – was the boy, who squirmed each time he was sprayed with water, actually enjoying the experience?

When a video of the incident was put up on social media, the woman was trolled as “Mother of the Year” for her act.

All the same, reactions to the video were largely in support of children having fun while at the zoo.

The sea lion is a resident performer at the Splash Safari show at the Singapore Zoo, where the pinnipeds perform tricks such as balancing a ball on the nose and gliding through water.

And, as the name of the show suggests, those seated in the first few rows of the auditorium are expected to get wet.