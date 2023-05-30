Woman visits ex-employee at her new workplace, then slaps her

A woman was caught on camera slapping an employee at a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinic, with police having to be called in.

Stomper ZZ, who owns Zeng Zeng TCM at Block 85 Marine Parade Central, shared CCTV footage of the incident that occurred at his clinic on May 24 at 10.47am.

In the video, a woman walks up to a female employee in the clinic and slaps her. The pair then engage in a tussle.

Other employees at the clinic appear drawn to the commotion and one of them tries to break up the altercation.

ZZ identified the attacker as the owner of a beauty salon and said the victim used to work for her, between March 15 and April 11.

The victim started working at Zeng Zeng on April 15.

ZZ, who was not captured in the video, told Stomp: "The woman came in with a guy to look for my employee.

"Being a nice person, my employee saw her and thought the woman wanted to exchange greetings. However, when the woman saw my employee, she hit her without a word.

"After slapping my employee, the woman threatened her. She started yelling, which scared everyone. I called the police as soon as the incident happened.

"This is ridiculous, and a harrowing experience for my employee. Every employee should have a safe environment to work in."

The woman is believed to be the victim's ex-employer.

Stomp understands that the parties involved were advised on their legal recourse and no further police assistance was required.