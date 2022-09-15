Woman who abused teen with low IQ gets reformative training

Over nine days, four people kept a 19-year-old youth with special needs in a hotel room, where they beat him up and forced him to drink urine.

He was found only after his sister saw an online post of him getting abused, and alerted the police.

They found the teen in critical condition at Arton Boutique Hotel in Lavender, with slash wounds, burns, fractures and head injuries.

On Wednesday, one of the group members, Putri Nuramira Aishah Rosli, 20, was sentenced to a minimum of 12 months of reformative training, under which offenders must follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

She was earlier convicted of five charges for offences such as drug abuse and voluntarily causing hurt by abusing the victim and using a razor blade to cut his arms.

The group who assaulted the boy comprised Putri, Muhammad Shahfakhry Mohamad Faizal, 21, and two girls - identified in court documents as A1 and A2, both 16 - who cannot be named as they are juveniles. Shahfakhry's case is still pending, while A1 was given at least one year of reformative training.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said that the victim has low IQ, and before the incident, he was studying at APSN Delta Senior School, which is for students with mild intellectual disability.

The victim had known members of the group since 2018, but did not know Putri before the incident.

Putri and the others met at the hotel room to take drugs on Jan 15. The victim asked A1 where she was, and he joined them there and stayed in the room on Jan 17.

Shahfakhry soon slapped, punched and kicked the teen. Court documents did not state why he did this.

A1 then told Shahfakhry that the victim wanted to have sex with her without her consent, prompting Shahfakhry to attack him further.

The girl joined in, while A2 filmed the assault.

The group continued to abuse the victim from Jan 17 to 25. During that time, one of the girls suggested urinating into a bottle of iced lemon tea and giving it to the victim. Shahfakhry told the victim to drink it, which he did.

Putri, who witnessed most of the group's abuses, slapped, punched and kicked the victim. She used a dustpan and an air freshener to hit him. She also used a razor blade to cut his arms when she thought he was staring at her legs and at A1.

They eventually stopped assaulting him on Jan 25 when they saw he was in a bad state. They brought him medication and bandages for his wounds.

That same day, the victim's social worker and younger sister made police reports that the victim had not returned home after leaving about two weeks earlier.

His sister told the police she saw a photo on social media of someone badly injured, whom she recognised as her brother.

The police soon found the victim in the hotel room with members of the group and arrested them. The teen was in critical condition and taken to hospital.

He had amnesia, most likely due to traumatic brain injury. He also had chemical burns on his face and body, fractures around his eye, cigarette-butt burns, slash wounds and cuts on his body.

He remained in hospital for about 10 days, receiving nutritional support as he was unable to eat by himself. Court documents did not mention his condition now.