Woman who died in TPE accident got married just three weeks ago

Ms Yasmin Abdullah's father described her as being perpetually cheerful, smiling despite her illness.

They got married just three weeks ago, and it was a daily routine for Mr Muhammad Zahid Abdul Gaffar to drop his wife off at work at a dental clinic every morning.

But on Monday, tragedy struck when the motorbike they were on was involved in an accident including a minibus and another motorbike, along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Mr Zahid, 29, survived, but his wife, Ms Yasmin Abdullah, 26, did not.

The cybersecurity analyst is currently in a stable condition according to a Facebook post by his sister, although he sustained serious injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

The distraught father of Ms Yasmin, Mr Abdullah Sunyar, 64, told Berita Harian that his daughter’s marriage on Jan 29 was the sweetest moment in her life, and that it was one of her life-long wishes to get married.

“After the wedding, she said... she wanted to continue her studies and find a house,” said the retiree.

He added that she had a diploma, but had to pause her further studies due to Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel condition.

“She had to put her dreams on hold because the medication she needs is quite expensive.”

Describing Ms Yasmin, the younger of two sisters, as being perpetually cheerful, he said she was always smiling despite her illness.

Her sister, Ms Aliah Fatin, told the Malay-language newspaper that her sister was very loving.

“Losing her feels like I’ve lost everything. She left a great impact on not just me, but the people around her as well,” she said.

The 54-year-old driver of the minibus has been arrested for careless driving causing death.