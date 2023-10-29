Woman who put feet up against pole in SBS bus arrested for being a public nuisance

In a video on TikTok, the woman is seen resting her feet on the seat in front of her, as well as against a pole in the bus.

A woman was arrested last Thursday for being a public nuisance after she had a dispute with a bus captain on an SBS Transit bus.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman is seen resting her feet on the seat in front of her. Pasted on both sides of the bus – and on the same row where the woman was seated – are signs telling passengers not to rest their feet on backward-facing seats.

In the video, when the bus captain approaches the woman to put her feet down, she is seen speaking rudely and arguing with him, before resting her legs on a metal pole in front of her.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to a dispute on a bus along Boon Lay Way towards Jurong East Central, on Oct 26 at 6.17pm.

“A 50-year-old female passenger was subsequently arrested for being a public nuisance. Police investigations are ongoing,” the police said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SBS Transit, which oversees the operations of SBS buses, said its bus captains are trained to handle such situations.

They will first tell the passenger to stop the act. If the passenger refuses to listen, the bus captain will then report the case to the company’s operations control centre.

“This can, unfortunately, cause delay to the journey,” SBS Transit added.

The company also urged passengers to be gracious and considerate.

“We have posters promoting gracious and considerate behaviour on board to encourage and remind them. We also conduct school talks and visits to our bus interchanges and MRT stations throughout the year to reiterate these messages,” the company said.

In January, a woman who looks and sounds similar to the woman in this case was filmed arguing with a man on a public bus. In that video, posted on TikTok, the woman is seen putting up her feet against the side of a bus.