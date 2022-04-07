Women chope parking space, causing a jam at Geylang carpark

Using a packet of tissue to ‘chope’ a table at a hawker centre is one thing.

But two women perhaps went a tad too far when they used themselves to ‘reserve” an entire parking space.

The pair were caught on video standing in the space at Block 114 Geylang Lor 3, and causing a small jam at the carpark in the process.

The video was posted on SG Road Vigilante's YouTube page.

Things got tense when a black van attempted to reverse into the space – but the women simply would not budge.

The driver exited his vehicle to take a video of them and tell them that they were holding up traffic, but they continued to ignore him.

Many netizens slammed the women's actions and said the other driver should have just left his car there blocking the lot to teach them a lesson.

One commenter, however, took the pragmatic (albeit apathetic) stance of saying that the van driver should have simply moved on instead of blocking traffic behind him.

What would you have done?