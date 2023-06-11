 Wooden sauna in house erupts in flames in Adam Road , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Wooden sauna in house erupts in flames in Adam Road

The fire involved contents of a wooden sauna room on the second floor of the building.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE
Jun 11, 2023 03:30 pm

A wooden sauna room located on the second floor of a house at Camden Park in Adam Road caught fire on Saturday morning.

Footage of the incident taken from a nearby car shows black smoke billowing from the burning roof of a building.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at 20 Camden Park at about 8am.

The fire involved contents of a wooden sauna room on the second floor of the building, the SCDF said.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

17-year-old boy dies after fire in Yishun flat

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

