Work-related events of up to 1,000 people with no eating or drinking allowed from Jan 3

The change will give businesses more flexibility to organise work-related events that might require more participants, said MTI.

From Monday (Jan 3), companies will be allowed to hold work-related events for up to 1,000 people, a drastic increase from the current cap of only 50 participants.

But events with more than 50 people cannot include the consumption of food or beverages, unlike those with fewer than 50 participants.

Organisers must also make sure people are split into zones of up to 100 people per zone, with 2m between zones.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Saturday (Jan 1) announced the relaxation of measures for corporate events, yet another sign that Singapore is transitioning to living with Covid-19.

They said the change will give businesses more flexibility to organise work-related events that might require more participants, such as town-hall sessions or award ceremonies.

Organisers must inform the authorities of such events beforehand via an online form. Spot checks will be conducted and enforcement actions taken against those who flout the rules.

Other requirements are that participants must wear their masks throughout the event and that they must be mostly sitting or standing in a fixed position.

They must keep a safe distance of 1m from others, and all participants must be either fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days, or be certified medically ineligible for vaccination.

MTI and MOM said Mice events, comprising cross-company meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions, where more interactions between participants are expected, will continue to require special approval from MTI.

Businesses should use the same form to apply for approval.

They added: "We urge employers and employees to adhere to the latest guidelines and ensure that safe management measures are properly implemented. This will reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission at the workplace."