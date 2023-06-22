Worker hurt after part of wall reinforcement and scaffolding collapses in Tuas

The workplace accident took place at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant early on Thursday morning.

A 31-year-old man was injured after part of a wall’s reinforcing bar and its adjacent scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Tuas on Thursday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 71A Tuas Nexus Drive – the site of the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – at about 5.25am.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, national water agency PUB said the man was a worker at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant construction site, and injured his left arm and left leg.

“He was supervising the lifting and relocation of the scaffolds on the site when the accident occurred,” it said, adding that the worker was in a stable condition when he was taken to National University Hospital.

Construction work at the site is being done by China State Construction Engineering Corporation, and the worker was employed by one of its sub-contractors.

PUB is investigating the incident and has since imposed a temporary pause on all related works at the site.

The incident comes a day after an alert by the Workplace Safety and Health Council about a worker who died after being electrocuted while installing solar panels on June 12.

There have been 14 work-related deaths so far in 2023.