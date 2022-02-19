Worker’s post on lost wallet shared widely, and he gets it back in a day

A foreign worker lost his wallet in Little India.

It was a big loss because, according to him, it contained his cards and $1,000.

Mr Habib Khan may not have hoped for much when he put out an appeal on his Facebook page the same day, Feb 14.

But before long he got a reply from another Facebook user, Redoy Jakir Hossain. It said: “Brother, wallet is available. Please contact me!”

It seems Mr Redoy had come across the appeal and shared it on his own group, after which the person who found it contacted him.

He put the two of them in touch and the wallet was returned.

HABIB KHAN / FACEBOOK

On Wednesday (Feb 16) Mr Khan put up another post, saying he had got all his money and cards back.

“The man who returned the wallet to me was undoubtedly a good person & big heart man," he wrote. "Many many thanks to him.”

And it looked like he found a new friend as well, because he put up photos of meeting up and sharing a meal with the man.

HABIB KHAN / FACEBOOK

“I would like to thank all my friends on Facebook… I didn't expect the post to be shared so much,” he wrote.

He added special thanks to Mr Redoy as well.