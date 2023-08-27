‘Worrisome development’: Ng Kok Song on opposition politicians backing Tan Kin Lian

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song told reporters during a visit to Tampines Round Market and Food Centre that it is a problem when presidential candidates are being endorsed by political parties.

Opposition party politicians are “ganging up” to support presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian, said Mr Ng Kok Song, calling it a “very unhealthy and worrisome development”.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Chinatown Complex on Sunday afternoon, Mr Ng, 75, said: “They are dragging the presidential election into gutter politics. I think that’s quite shameful. How can you dishonour the presidency by making this presidential election into gutter politics? We should not dishonour the office of the president.”

He was commenting on former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock, 83, who on Sunday morning announced that he was endorsing Mr Tan for the presidency. Mr Tan Jee Say, who founded now-defunct political party Singaporeans First, is also supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian at this presidential election.

Both Dr Tan and Mr Tan Jee Say, who contested the presidential elections in 2011, said they were supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian in their personal capacities, and not as opposition politicians.

Mr Ng, a former chief investment officer at sovereign wealth fund GIC, said: “What happened this morning is going against the spirit of the constitution.”

He added that the presidential election should not be politicised, and that Mr Tan is confused between a presidential election and a general election.

But he also noted that not all opposition parties are involved in the polarisation of the election.

”I think the people of Singapore will begin to realise that you do not want to vote for a candidate who is going to be manipulated by several opposition parties who are supporting you.

“We must prevent the presidency from being manipulated by any political party.”

Mr Ng had earlier told reporters during a visit to Tampines Round Market and Food Centre on Sunday morning that it is a problem when presidential candidates are being endorsed by political parties, stressing that he is the only non-partisan candidate running for president.

Fellow candidate, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, is “endorsed by the Government, by the People’s Action Party”, he added.

Mr Ng said: “It is very important for us to safeguard the integrity of the public service because you do not want a president who is beholden to any political party, you do not want a president who can be manipulated to serve the political agenda of any political party.”

On Saturday, Mr Tharman had stated that he is not endorsed by any political party, and that it would have been a pity if former president Ong Teng Cheng and Dr Tan, who were both PAP members, were ruled out from consideration because of past affiliations.

Asked if he would be changing his campaign strategy following the endorsement of Mr Tan by Dr Tan and Mr Tan Jee Say, Mr Ng said it reinforces the message that the presidential candidate should be non-partisan.

Mr Ng, who was in public service for 45 years and held posts at GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said despite being the underdog, he had come forward to give Singaporeans a chance to vote.

He also wanted to encourage capable, trustworthy people who do not have political affiliations, to contest in the election.

“I think this is very important to us in order to safeguard our reserves,” he added.

As a “non-partisan candidate”, Mr Ng said he has faced setbacks such as civic and business organisations rejecting his requests to visit.

Mr Ng said he decided not to put up physical banners and posters as he lacked the manpower resources to do so, and because he wanted to be environmentally friendly.

Mr Ng also cautioned against using the term “establishment” as that would refer to people in public service. Instead, people should use the word partisan or non-partisan, he said.

Mr Ng was accompanied by his fiancee Sybil Lau, 45, at the food centre on Sunday, where he handed out his campaign flyers to stallholders and residents.

Asked to comment on remarks made by Mr Tan, who on Saturday said it would be better having a president appointed by Parliament as the current system meant his hands were tied on issues, Mr Ng said: “I don’t think we should get into a hypothetical discussion. We should just play by the rules as they are.”