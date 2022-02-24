 WP chairman Sylvia Lim declines to pursue phone hacking claim, police treat matter as closed, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

WP chairman Sylvia Lim declines to pursue phone hacking claim, police treat matter as closed

WP chairman Sylvia Lim declines to pursue phone hacking claim, police treat matter as closed
WP chairman Sylvia Lim said she had received a threat warning from Apple informing her that her iPhone could be the subject of hacking by state-sponsored attackers.PHOTO: GOV.SG
Tay Hong Yi
Feb 24, 2022 03:52 pm

Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim met the police on Wednesday (Feb 23) at their request, after she said last Friday in Parliament that she had received a threat warning from Apple informing her that her iPhone could be the subject of hacking by state-sponsored attackers.

During the meeting, Ms Lim informed the police that she was satisfied with Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam's answer to her question in Parliament last Friday and did not want to pursue the matter further, said the police in a release on Thursday.

"Accordingly, she did not file a police report, nor did she require any forensic examination of her phone.

"As such, the police will treat the matter as closed."

It also said it had earlier informed Ms Lim that she could file a police report or it could facilitate forensic examination of her phone.

The police said last Saturday that Mr Shanmugam had directed them to engage a commercial organisation with expertise in this field to conduct the examination.

Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim said she had received a threat warning from Apple informing her that her iPhone could be the subject of hacking by state-sponsored attackers.
Singapore

Police following up with Sylvia Lim

Related Stories

Parliament responds to Sylvia Lim's remarks on 'oppressive' protocols for COP witnesses

Sylvia Lim disputes COP findings, says her handwritten notes not damaging to Pritam

Sylvia Lim's notes from WP disciplinary panel meeting were useful and 'extremely damaging'

"He has also directed that police put in place a secure, auditable and transparent process to handle and examine her phone, from the point in time that Ms Lim hands over the phone, to its return to her," they said, reiterating this in their latest statement.

Ms Lim brought up the claim of hacking in Parliament last Friday during an exchange with Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan, who was responding to a question from Mr Leon Perera of Aljunied GRC on the Government's use of spyware.

Mr Perera, a WP MP, had asked whether the Government uses spyware from Israeli company QuaDream and if it has deployed the spyware or other spying technologies in Singapore.

This was after a Reuters report earlier this month that QuaDream, which develops smartphone hacking tools intended for government clients, counted the Singapore Government as one of its first clients.

More On This Topic
Sylvia Lim's phone not hacked by S'pore Govt: Shanmugam
New govt cyber-security tool being developed to protect S'poreans' phones from hackers

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Sylvia LimpolicehackingMEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT