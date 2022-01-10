Singapore

WP's Nicole Seah sports baby bump while on walkabouts in East Coast GRC

PHOTOS: NICOLE SEAH / FACEBOOK
Jan 10, 2022 10:34 pm

Some residents might have noticed something different about Workers' Party politician Nicole Seah during her recent walkabouts in the East Coast GRC.

The 35-year-old uploaded multiple photos of herself on Facebook, decked in the classic WP blue polo shirt. 

And though she did not make any reference to her pregnancy in any of her posts, the tummy was conspicuous enough, causing many to deduce that she is pregnant with her second child. 

Many who commented on the posts even jumped the gun and congratulated Ms Seah on her pregnancy.

 

And in a perhaps indirect admission, Ms Seah thanked netizens for their well wishes in return. 

Party chief Pritam Singh said that cost of living will likely be a concern for many Singaporean households.
Pritam: Cost of living likely a major pressure point in 2022

Ms Seah, who has a daughter turning 4 years old this year, is believed to be in her second trimester.

Congrats, Nicole. 

