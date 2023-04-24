Yew Tee market stall owner seeks man caught on CCTV stealing phone

Zameel-Enyyah Halal Store has made a police report about a man caught on CCTV stealing a mobile phone from its Yew Tee wet market outlet.

The store said it happened on April 17 at 10.44am.

The next day, the store shared on social media a video of a man wearing a blue Chelsea Football Club shirt at the stall taking the phone next to a weighing scale on the counter.

"That handphone is used to scan the QR code of CDC (Community Development Council) e-vouchers and also for us to place our orders to our meat/poultry suppliers," said the store.

Because of the theft, the outlet at Block 622 Choa Chu Kang Street 62 is temporarily not accepting CDC e-vouchers.

On April 19, Zameel-Enyyah Halal Store posted on social media: "We're flooded with DMs and information on the said person and since then, we have lodged a police report with the suspect details provided. The law has taken over the matter.

"On these last days of Ramadan, let us all pray for the suspect in hope that Allah SWT forgives him, assists him and us all."