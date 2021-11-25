Yishun resident allegedly splashes mixture of urine and faeces in front of neighbour's unit

A Yishun resident was caught on video allegedly splashing a mixture of urine and faeces along a common corridor on two separate occasions.

The footage was posted on Singapore Incidents' Facebook page on Wednesday (Nov 24).

According to the timestamp on the video, the clips were recorded on Oct 10 and Nov 21.

In both clips, a man is caught on CCTV walking around with a plastic bottle and pouring and splashing brown fluid in front of the unit with the camera and at a lift lobby on the same floor.

Netizens expressed shock in the comments at the man's actions.

Some wondered why he would do this to his own neighbour.