Youth who did backflip in rhino pen handed 4 more charges; now faces 10 charges in total

SINGAPORE - A youth caught on video last December doing a backflip inside the white rhinoceros enclosure at the Singapore Zoo was on Friday (Nov 12) handed four more charges, including one more count of mischief.

He now faces 10 charges in total - three for offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, three counts of mischief as well as one each for vandalism, criminal trespass, animal abuse and drug consumption.

He could be handed drug-related charges regarding failure to turn up for urine tests at a later date.

Wee, 19, is accused of trespassing into the rhinoceros enclosure at around 2.40pm on Dec 17 last year.

He is also accused of abusing a frog, causing it "unnecessary pain and suffering", at a Sentosa Cove property a week later.

Wee allegedly placed the amphibian on a foosball table and directing a ball "at high speed" towards it.

The ball struck the frog, which suffered injuries and died.

Separately, Wee allegedly committed an act of vandalism at around 2.40am on Oct 9 last year by hitting an information panel at a bus stop in Sixth Avenue, off Bukit Timah Road, causing $900 worth of damages.

He is also alleged to have damaged two cars in nearby Sixth Crescent that morning when he hit their side mirrors.

The damage is said to have amounted to nearly $2,800 to a Mercedes-Benz, and more than $1,600 to a BMW.

In an earlier statement on the trespass of the rhino enclosure, the police said officers were alerted to the case at the Singapore Zoo at around 5.40pm on Dec 17 last year.

The police added: "Preliminary investigations revealed that the man's companion, an 18-year-old woman, allegedly filmed him before the man posted the video on his TikTok account, using the moniker @ralphwee_.

"Through investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the man and woman on the same evening."

Following investigations and after consulting the Attorney-General's Chambers, the police issued a stern warning to the woman for abetting criminal trespass.

Her identity is not disclosed in court documents.

Wee was first hauled to court in July this year, when he was charged with two counts of mischief as well as one count each of vandalism and criminal trespass.

His bail then was set at $15,000.

The Singaporean was out on bail when he allegedly consumed cannabis in August.

He had his $15,000 bail revoked and was remanded.

Wee was still in remand when he was charged with one count of drug consumption on Oct 13.

He was later released on bail of $20,000, and allegedly went on to commit the other offences, including cutting his electronic tag.

Wee is expected to plead guilty on Nov 22.

If convicted of criminal trespass, Wee can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

For vandalism, an offender can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years and receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

For cannabis consumption, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.