10 Covid cases detected on cruise ship carrying thousands

MIAMI: Ten Covid-19 cases have been detected among crew members and passengers on a Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ship returning to New Orleans yesterday with thousands on board.

"The Norwegian Breakaway departed from New Orleans on Nov 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras and Mexico on its voyage," the Louisiana Department of Health tweeted on Saturday.

"There are more than 3,200 individuals onboard."

The Health Department said every individual aboard would be tested for Covid prior to disembarking.

"Those who test positive for Covid-19 will either (1) travel by personal vehicle directly to their personal residence or (2) self-isolate according to current (US Centres for Disease Control) guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL," the Health Department tweeted.

Cruise operations in the US were suspended in March last year when a "no sail order" was issued, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

After a year of crippling losses, cruise industry giants resumed trips from the US in May this year when they were allowed to sail again, with vaccinated passengers and crew.