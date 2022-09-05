10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan; police searching for 2 suspects

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are suspects in the stabbings in Saskatchewan province.

OTTAWA - Canadian police on Sunday said 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police told reporters at a news conference.

The stabbings occurred in two remote Canadian communities, police said, as they launched a manhunt across three provinces for two suspects.

“We have located 10 deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan,” a police spokesman told a news conference. REUTERS, AFP