11 Picasso paintings, other works sold in Las Vegas for $135 million

Three of the Picassos that were sold at the Las Vegas auction: La Fenêtre De L'atelier La Californie, Buste D'homme and Nature Morte Aux Fleurs Et Au Compotier. PHOTO: AFP
Oct 25, 2021 06:00 am

LAS VEGAS: Eleven Picasso paintings and other works that helped turn Las Vegas into an unlikely destination for art were sold at auction for more than US$100 million (S$135 million).

The Sotheby's auction was held at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, where the works had been on display for years, and took place two days before the 140th birthday of the Spanish artist today.

Five of the paintings had hung on the walls of the Bellagio's fine dining restaurant, Picasso. The restaurant will continue to display 12 other Picasso works.

The highest price was fetched by the 1938 painting Femme Au Beret Rouge-Orange of Picasso's lover and muse Marie-Therese Walter, which sold for US$40.5 million, some US$10 million over the high pre-sale estimate.

The large-scale portraits Homme Et Enfant and Buste D'homme sold for US$24.4 million and US$9.5 million respectively, while smaller works on ceramic, such as Le Dejeuner Sur L'herbe, which sold for US$2.1 million, went for three or four times their pre-sale estimate. The buyers' names were not disclosed.

DIVERSIFY

Saturday's sale was part of a bid by casino and hotel group MGM Resorts to further diversify its vast collection to include more art from women, people of colour and emerging nations as well as from LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) artists and artists with disabilities.

US museums and art galleries have been working to broaden their collections in the wake of the widespread cultural reckoning last year over racism.

The MGM Resorts Fine Arts Collection boasts about 900 works by 200 artists, including modern pieces by singer Bob Dylan and painter David Hockney. - REUTERS

