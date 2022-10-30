151 people dead, 82 injured in Seoul Halloween stampede

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the deployment of a disaster response team to the scene.

Crowds are seen around the area, following a Halloween stampede, in the popular Seoul nightlife district of Itaewon.

People sit on the street after being rescued from the scene of the stampede.

A man receives medical help from rescue team members at the scene.

Medical staff transport a victim who is thought to have suffered cardiac arrest to a waiting ambulance.

People wait to receive medical help after the incident in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon.

Rescue team members wait with stretchers to remove bodies from the scene.

Rescue team members remove a body from the scene of the stampede.

Rescuers and firefighters work at the scene of the Halloween stampede.

The bodies of victims are covered with sheets at the scene.

A person thought to have suffered cardiac arrest is taken from the scene on a stretcher.

SEOUL - At least 151 people were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.

Most of those who died were said to be teenagers and people in their 20s. Authorities said 19 foreigners were killed, including those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.

A further 82 people were injured in the melee in Seoul’s Itaewon district, Mr Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

Nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said, adding the death toll could rise.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

Some witnesses described the crowd becoming increasingly unruly and agitated as the evening deepened. The incident took place at about 10.20pm (9.20pm Singapore time).

“A number of people fell during a Halloween festival, and we have a large number of casualties,” Mr Choi said. Many of those killed were near a nightclub.

Many of the victims were women in their 20s, Mr Choi said.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event at times having trouble maintaining control of the crowds.

Mr Moon Ju-young, 21, said there were clear signs of trouble in the alleys before the incident.

“It was at least more than 10 times crowded than usual,” he told Reuters.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.

One woman heard on a social media post cries out in English: “Oh my God, oh my God, Jesus f***ing Christ.”

Crowds are seen around the area, following a Halloween stampede, in the popular Seoul nightlife district of Itaewon. PHOTO: AFP

Mr Choi, the Yongsan district fire chief, said all the deaths were likely from the crush in the single narrow alley.

Other footage showed chaotic scenes of fire officials and citizens treating dozens of people who appeared to be unconscious.

A witness quoted by JoongAng Daily said he tried to leave Itaewon’s main pedestrian entertainment street via a small side street next to the Hamilton Hotel.

He escaped before the crush turned deadly but said that other people were already panicking, with some in tears.

“It was people fighting to leave and people fighting to get in,” he said.

Rescuers at work in Seoul’s Itaewon district. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Fire officials and witnesses said people continued to pour into the narrow alley that was already packed wall-to-wall, when those at the top of the sloped street fell, sending others below them toppling over others.

An unnamed woman who said she was the mother of a survivor said her daughter and others were trapped for more than an hour before being pulled from the crush of people in the alley.

A Reuters witness said a make-shift morgue was set up in a building adjacent to the scene. About four dozen bodies were carried out later on wheeled stretchers and moved to a government facility to identify the victims, according to the witness.

Many of the party-goers were wearing Halloween costumes and many of the victims were said to be in their 20s. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Itaewon district is popular with young South Koreans and expatriates alike, its dozens of bars and restaurants packed on Saturday for Halloween after businesses had suffered a sharp decline over three years of the pandemic.

The Korea Herald reported that around 100,000 people had flocked to the nightlife district to celebrate. Revellers were not required to wear face masks or observe social distancing measures.

#BREAKING: #SouthKorea's fire department said 81 people have breathing problems after the #stampede at Itaewon in #Seoul, South Korea Saturday night when over 100 thousand revellers crammed into the place for #Halloween celebrations.#SeoulStampede pic.twitter.com/QwyWcYTj43 — Media Warrior (@MediaWarriorY) October 29, 2022

“You would see big crowds at Christmas and fireworks ... but this was several ten-folds bigger than any of that,” Mr Park Jung-hoon, 21, told Reuters from the scene.

A report by local broadcaster YTN said an unidentified celebrity visited a bar in the area, which drew a massive crowd.

Foreigners were among those transferred to nearby hospitals.

Casualties were being taken to Soonchunhyang University Hospital, the National Medical Centre, Ewha Womans University, Mokdong Hospital and Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, said JoongAng Daily.

truly the scariest halloween of my life—30 down, 400 rescue workers deployed. please avoid itaewon and stay safe. #이태원사고 pic.twitter.com/PC1GBJt7qk — Chloe Park 🦋 in Seoul (@chloepark) October 29, 2022

The very moment when people were being crushed by the weight of the other people on top of the others in Itaweon in connection to a Halloween party. #Itaewon #이태원 #이태원사고 #압사사고 pic.twitter.com/bDvxepltnM — 모자이크 (@NS_Canna) October 29, 2022

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted: “We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as to the people of (South Korea) as they mourn this horrific tragedy.”

[Breaking] Nightmare in #Itaewon. Current status is that over 50 people have collapsed and possible multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/NhvVqnHlkl — allkpop (@allkpop) October 29, 2022

With the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic, curfews on bars and restaurants and a limit of 10 people for private gatherings were lifted in April. An outdoor mask mandate was dropped in May.

President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting with senior aides and ordered that a task force be set up to secure resources to treat the injured and to launch a thorough investigation into the cause of the disaster.

City officials told Yonhap that Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon had decided to return from a trip to Europe in the wake of the incident.

The news agency said a total of 848 personnel, including 346 firefighters, were mobilised for the area.

Authorities said they were investigating the exact cause of the incident.