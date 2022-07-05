 2 officers shot after 'security incident' during Fourth of July concert in Philadelphia, Latest World News - The New Paper
2 officers shot after 'security incident' during Fourth of July concert in Philadelphia

Crowd running from the shooting at Benjamin Franklin Parkway during a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM TYLER DOUDRICK/TWITTER
Jul 05, 2022 11:31 am

PHILADELPHIA (REUTERS) - Two Philadelphia police officers were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday (July 4) as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show, local officials and media said.

"There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway," emergency authorities said, referring to the shooting.

Both officers were in stable condition, CBS3 Philadelphia said, citing the police department. Police were searching for the shooter.

Video cited by local media showed people running from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Police instructed people in surrounding buildings to shelter in place.

"I didn't hear the shots, but the cops were like, 'Run, run, run,'" one woman told an NBC affiliate.

Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
World

Gunman arrested after killing at least 6 at July 4 parade

Earlier in the day in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade, killing six and wounding more than 36.

