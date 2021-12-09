20 sentenced to death for fellow student's murder in Bangladesh

One of the students involved in the murder of student Abrar Fahad, who was beaten for six hours.

DHAKA Bangladesh sentenced 20 university students to death yesterday for the brutal murder in 2019 of a young man who criticised the government on social media.

The battered body of Mr Abrar Fahad, 21, was found in his university dormitory hours after he wrote a Facebook post slamming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for signing a water-sharing deal with India.

He was beaten with a cricket bat and other blunt objects for six hours by 25 fellow students who were members of the ruling Awami League's student wing, the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

"I am happy with the verdict," his father, Mr Barkat Ullah, told reporters outside the court after the verdict.

"I hope the punishments will be served soon."

Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told AFP that the remaining five perpetrators were sentenced to life imprisonment.

All those handed death sentences were between 20 and 22 years old and attended the elite Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology alongside Mr Fahad.

Three of the defendants are still at large while the rest were in the courtroom.